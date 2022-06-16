Geneva Winery bottles special wine for Swedish Days, donates percent of proceeds to Friends of the Viking Ship

GENEVA — Geneva Winery, 426 S. Third St., is bottling a cabernet sauvignon to celebrate Swedish Days and Friends of the Viking Ship, according to a news release from the Geneva Chamber of Commerce.

The wine will be for sale at the winery beginning on the first day of Swedish Days, June 22. The wine will retail for $29.95 and is being bottled in limited quantities. Sales will end when the festival release is sold out.

A percentage of sales will be donated to Friends of the Viking Ship, a nonprofit organization with the goal of facilitating the preservation of a 1893 Viking Ship as an important artifact from the Columbian Exposition and to advocate for its public display in a permanent museum setting with adequate security and climate control.

Swedish Days supported by Northwestern Medicine and coordinated by the Geneva Chamber of Commerce runs June 22 to 26. For more information about the festival, visit genevachamber.com.

For more information about the win release, contact Geneva Winery at 630-402-0739 or visit genevawine.com.