St. Charles youth to attend Lutheran National Youth Gathering in Houston

Twenty-one high schoolers and six adult chaperones from St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in St. Charles will head to Houston, Texas next month to participate in the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod’s National Youth Gathering, the church announced in a news release.

The event has been held every three years since 1980. The LCMS Youth Gathering provides thousands of high school-aged students and adults the opportunity to come together as a community and learn about the Christian faith and their Lutheran identity.

St. Mark’s contingency will be heading to Houston on July 7 for the five-day conference. The church has participated in the event for more than 20 years.

The theme of this year’s event is “In All Things,” a reminder that the Christian story encompasses all things.

St. Mark’s Director of Education Alex Brice stated in the release that attendees will be able to select a variety of break out educational sessions, along with full conference sessions with guest speakers and a nightly worship service and concert at Minute Maid Park, the release stated.

“The youth gathering is just an awesome experience,” Brice stated in the release. “It is not only educational but a great opportunity for our youth to have fellowship and grow in faith with similarly Christ-centered individuals.”

He said that attending the event as a youth is very meaningful to him.

“I went when I was 16 years old and through my experience there, I committed myself to pursuing a career in church ministry,” Brice said.

St. Mark’s Senior Pastor, Rev. Jamie Holt, will also attend the conference this year.

“The Youth Gathering is often a milestone moment in the faith journeys of our high school students,” Holt stated in the release. “Experiencing the company of tens of thousands of other young Christians worshiping Jesus and being encouraged and equipped to share his love with the world has a galvanizing effect.”

The church thanks Buona Beef, Oberweis, The Burger Joint, Lou Malnati’s, McAllister’s, Culver’s and Portillo’s for participating in the church’s Dine and Donate fundraising programs, which helped pay for the trip.

St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 101 S. Sixth Ave., St. Charles, was established in 1907 and is affiliated with the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod-Northern Illinois District.