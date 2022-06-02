Geneva raises rainbow flag for Pride Month

GENEVA – Geneva hoisted its rainbow flag to recognize June as Pride Month at City Hall with a crowd of about 50 cheering supporters.

Michael Stroud of St. Charles said he was happy to see the flag raised.

“This is visibility. Visibility is probably one of the most important steps that any town can take,” Stroud said. “Because it’s one of the easiest things you can do, but it also reminds people that you’re welcome, you’re safe here and unfortunately our LGBTQ+ community is still being discriminated against in the world and in this country. So when we see something like this, we know this is a friendly town, this is a friendly destination, it’s OK to spend our money here.”

Geneva Mayor Kevin Burns and four girls who will be high school freshmen in the fall did the flag raising.

“I’m here to participate in an event that means so much to so many,” Burns said. “That Geneva stands with our LGBTQ+ friends and colleagues and Geneva remains and will also be an inclusive community.”

David and Alexia Monaco of Geneva also came to see the Pride flag raised.

David Monaco said he is a member of the Geneva Strategic Planning Advisory Committee, and was part of the team that established the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Task Force.

“I was part of the interview team,” Monaco said. “I was happy to be part of this effort for the city. … We are here to support these efforts.”

Zach Petersen, 17, who just graduated from Geneva High School, said seeing the rainbow flag raised for Pride Month means it “represents everybody.”

“It’s just important to us to feel accepted here,” Petersen said.

Other events for Pride Month are:

• A panel discussion, Being LGBTQIA+ in Geneva from 6 to 8 p.m. June 4 at the Geneva High School auditorium, 416 McKinley Ave., Geneva. Area teens will share experiences of being LGBT+ and living in Geneva.

• Family Pride at the Park from 4:30 to 8 p.m. June 12 at Wheeler Park, 822 N. First St./Route 31, Geneva. The event is sponsored by Fox Valley Pride, Fox Valley Presbyterian Church, Geneva Lutheran Church, Geneva United Methodist Church and the Unitarian Universalist Society of Geneva. Event includes Drag Queen story time with Miss Moana, crafts, games and dinner.

• One: A Celebration of Art & Pride in Our Community from 5 to 8 p.m. June 25 at the Geneva Center for the Arts, 321 Stevens St., Suite Q, Geneva. The event includes live music, guest speakers, open mic, food, beverages, tarot readings and viewing of the pride art exhibit. The exhibit will also be open from noon to 4 p.m. June 24.