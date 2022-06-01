Geneva to raise rainbow Pride Flag at 5:30 p.m. today

GENEVA – Geneva city officials will raise the rainbow Pride Flag at 5:30 p.m. today at City Hall, 22 S. First St., Geneva.

The City Council declared June to be Pride Month in a proclamation.

“As you know, we have done this now for multiple years,” Mayor Kevin Burns had said of Pride Month. “This is not just the celebration of our LGBTQ+ friends, the history they have made the contributions they made – and continue to make – and the struggles they continue to face.”

Other events for Pride Month in Geneva are:

• A panel discussion, Being LGBTQIA+ in Geneva from 6 to 8 p.m. June 4 at the Geneva High School auditorium, 416 McKinley Ave., Geneva. Area teens will share experiences of being LGBT+ and living in Geneva.

• Family Pride at the Park from 4:30 to 8 p.m. June 12 at Wheeler Park, 822 N. First St./Route 31, Geneva. The event is sponsored by Fox Valley Pride, Fox Valley Presbyterian Church, Geneva Lutheran Church, Geneva United Methodist Church and the Unitarian Universalist Society of Geneva. Event includes Drag Queen story time with Miss Moana, crafts, games and dinner.

• One: A Celebration of Art & Pride in Our Community from 5 to 8 p.m. June 25 at the Geneva Center for the Arts, 321 Stevens St., Suite Q, Geneva. The event includes live music, guest speakers, open mic, food, beverages, tarot readings and viewing of the pride art exhibit. The exhibit will also be open from noon to 4 p.m. June 24.