Kane Health Dept. to host annual Community Health Fair

The Kane County Health Department, in partnership with the Aurora African American Health Coalition and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois, is sponsoring the 15th annual Health Fair: Healthy Mind, Body and Soul on Saturday, June 11 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Prisco Community Center, 150 W. Illinois Ave., Aurora.

According to a news release from the health department, the free event is open to the public and includes immunizations/vaccines, speakers, vendors, activities for children, giveaways, fitness demos, healthy snacks, as well as a farmers market.

In addition, the event will feature no-cost health screenings. Pre-registration and an 8-hour fast are required. See the website for registration details.

The screening package includes:

Panel C- Testing that consists of a 37- component blood chemistry profile. In addition to identifying signs of heart disease and diabetes, Panel C tests for liver and kidney malfunction, and thyroid, blood, and nutrition disorders.

Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA)- Screens for signs of prostate cancer in men.

Body Mass Index - BMI will be calculated if height and weight are self- reported.

Also at the event, the Kane County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Management will be offering classes in emergency and disaster preparedness and first aid geared towards children grades 1 - 5.

For more information, visit AuroraAAHealthcoalition.org/annual-health-fair.