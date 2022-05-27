‘Chop Around the Clock’ fundraiser returns to downtown Batavia after pandemic hiatus

“Chop Around the Clock,” a Batavia fund-raiser, is back this year after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, according to a news release from Batavia MainStreet.

The event, which raises funds for the Ronald McDonald House in Chicago, begins at 4 p.m. Friday, June 3 and runs through 4 p.m. Saturday, June 4, outside of Foltos’ Tonsorial Parlor, 7 E. Wilson St.

“We have missed sharing this event with you, but are so excited that it is back,” stated Craig Foltos, owner of Foltos’ Tonsorial Parlor and creator of the fundraiser.

Foltos and other stylists will be cutting hair for 24 hours, with all the money collected benefitting the Ronald McDonald House. This year marks the 31st year of the event, which features music, dancing, a bake sale, balloon blowing, bingo, a raffle, an open mike, poetry, food, fun stories - all in addition to the hair cuts, the release stated.

“This fine community has raised more than $350,000 for the Ronald McDonald House,” Foltos stated. “If you can cook, like to laugh, listen to music, make music or need a haircut, we can use your help.”

For more information, or to volunteer to help, call 630-879-5253.