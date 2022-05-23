Four Batavia seniors awarded Inspire Scholarships from Batavia Chamber of Commerce

The Batavia Chamber of Commerce has announced the winners of its Inspire Scholarship for 2022.

All winners are members of the 2022 graduating class of Batavia Public School District 101. The financial award of $750 will be paid directly to the institute the recipient will be attending, according to a news release from the chamber.

Batavia senior Corey Berg was awarded the Inspiring Entrepreneurship award. This scholarship is to reward a student who has interest in starting a business to encourage consideration to locate in Batavia someday. (Provided by Batavia Chamber of Commerce)

Corey Berg was awarded the Inspiring Entrepreneurship award. This scholarship is awarded to a student who is interested in starting a business. Berg will attend Illinois State University as a computer science major and hopes to use the knowledge gained from his major to create a business related to technology, possibly in software development.

Batavia senior Sofia Johnson was awarded the Inspiring Women in Business award. This is scholarship is to reward a female high school student interested in a business major to encourage more women and girls to pursue these fields. (Provided by )

Sofia Johnson was awarded the Inspiring Women in Business award. This is scholarship awarded to a female high school student interested in a business major to encourage more women and girls to pursue these fields. Johnson will attend Samford University as pre-business major with a concentration on social entrepreneurship. It is her dream to have an ice cream truck that travels across the world.

Batavia senior Bradley Beilfuss was awarded the Inspiring Career and Technical Achievers award. This scholarship is to reward a student interested in a trade or career in manufacturing. (Provided by Batavia Chamber of Commerce)

Bradley Beilfuss was awarded the Inspiring Career and Technical Achievers award. This scholarship is awarded to a student interested in a trade or career in manufacturing. Beilfuss will attend Waubonsee Community College to begin his pursuit of a bachelor’s degree in computer aided design. He is interested in automation engineering or design because he would eventually like to invent new products for a company.

Batavia senior Aisling McGrath was awarded the Inspiring Contributor to a Batavia Chamber Business award. This award is to reward a student for working for a Batavia Chamber business during high school. (Provided by Batavia Chamber of Commerce)

Aisling McGrath was awarded the Inspiring Contributor to a Batavia Chamber Business award. This award is given to a student who worked for a Batavia Chamber business during high school. McGrath plans to attend Bucknell University for accounting with the goal of becoming a certified public accountant. She worked at Green Tree Bookkeeping, which she credits for confirming her interest in accounting.

The four scholarship recipients were acknowledged and presented with their checks at Senior Recognition Night on Wednesday, May 11 at Batavia High School.



