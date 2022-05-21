Breaking: Building on fire at Pheasant Run in St. Charles

A building at the former Pheasant Run campus in St. Charles is on fire.

A building on the former Pheasant Run campus in St. Charles is on fire Saturday, May 21. (Joe Biesk)

Large plumes of black smoke can be seen coming from the former resort on North Avenue.

Police are diverting traffic around the area, so drivers should expect significant delays.

Pheasant Run closed its doors in March of 2020 after a failed attempt to auction the resort. In November, the St. Charles City Council’s Planning and Development Committee recommended approval of a zoning map amendment and preliminary plat of subdivision for the proposed Pheasant Run Industrial Park.

GSI Family Investments of Arizona purchased the Pheasant Run Resort golf course from the DuPage Airport Authority for about $11.3 million and proposes to build four industrial buildings encompassing more than 1 million square feet of space along with 13 acres of stormwater detention. The 84.6-acre golf course is south of the former Pheasant Run Resort buildings, adjacent to DuPage Airport.

McGrath Honda is redeveloping the former Pheasant Run Mega Center adjacent to the property.

This is a breaking story. Check back for further updates as a Shaw Local News Network reporter is en route to the scene.