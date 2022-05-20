Early voting for June Primary Election underway in Kane County

Kane County voters are now able to cast their ballots for the June 28 Primary Election. Early voting got underway on May 19 in Illinois.

Kane County residents can vote at the Kane County Clerk’s Office in Geneva and at the Aurora satellite office only. Early voting expands to more early voting locations on June 13, and runs through Election Day, according to the Kane County Clerk’s website.

Early voting for the June 28 General Primary Election is now open at the Kane County Clerk Office in Geneva. (Sandy Bressner - sbressner@shawmedia.com)

A full list of all early voting locations beginning June 13 can be found here.

All requested vote by mail ballots were mailed out on Thursday, and there is still time to request a vote by mail ballot. For more information about how to request a vote by mail ballot, click here.

If you’re not registered to vote in Kane County, there is still time to register for the June 28 primary. Click here for information on how to register.

According to a news release from Kane County Clerk Jack Cunningham’s Office, as of May 19, there is judicial action pending that could still affect the list of the candidates in the following offices to be voted on in Kane County: Governor/Lt. Governor and Judge of the Supreme Court.

The final decision date involving the candidates for the above-elected offices is still uncertain. Once the cases are resolved, the Clerk’s website, kanecountyelections.org, will provide the updated and final candidate list. In the meantime, you may proceed to vote and cast your ballot or you can consider delaying your voting until the final information is known, the release stated.