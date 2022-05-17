Elburn Police Dept. to host open house, information session for proposed new police station

The Elburn Police Department will host an open house and information session about the proposed new police station building project from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 18.

The event will be held at the Elburn Village Hall, 301 E. North St. Attendees are asked to use the main entrance and proceed to the Village Board room.

According to a news release from the Elburn Police Department, residents who have questions about the proposal are invited to attend to get answers and tour the current police station prior to completing a mail survey. Registered voter households should have already received information and a survey.

Police Chief Nick Sikora and several other staff members will be there to provide information and tours of the current facility. Staff will be available to answer questions, provide additional information and small groups will go on tours of the police station with a staff member.

If you have any questions prior to the open house or if you wish to schedule a group presentation about the proposed police station building project, contact Sikora at 630-365-5070 or via email at policechief@elburn.il.us for information.