Breaking: Geneva girl, 17, dies after struck by Metra train

GENEVA – A 17-year-old Geneva girl died Tuesday from injuries sustained when she was struck by an eastbound Metra passenger train on the Union Pacific-West line underneath the Route 25 vehicle overpass, city officials announced in a news release.

Geneva police and fire personnel were dispatched to the scene around 6:20 a.m. for a train accident involving a pedestrian. Upon arrival, emergency responders located the teen on the railroad tracks, the release stated.

Paramedics administered first-aid measures to the teen, who was unresponsive and not breathing. They could not revive her, the release stated.

The Metra Police Department and Union Pacific Railroad employees arrived to assist Geneva police with the crash investigation, which closed the tracks for rail traffic for more than two hours in Geneva, LaFox and Elburn.

According to the city, the Union Pacific-West line reopened to train traffic in Geneva at 10 a.m.

The incident remains under investigation by Geneva police, Metra and the Kane County Coroner’s Office.

Geneva Police will not be releasing the teen’s name at this time. The Kane County Coroner’s Office has scheduled an autopsy for Wednesday.