Algonquin Middle School, Cary-Grove students among winners of My Inspirational Teacher essay contest

A Lake Zurich Middle School North and Stevenson High School were the winners of state Sen. Dan McConchie’s My Inspirational Teacher essay contest this year.

Also recognized were students from Algonquin, Libertyville, Barrington, Cary and Mundelein schools.

The contest asked middle and high school students to submit an essay on their most inspirational teacher. A reception held May 4 at McConchie’s office in Lake Zurich acknowledged those students who participated and the teachers they selected as part of Teacher Appreciation Week.

Of the over 100 essays that were submitted, nine winners were selected, one from each grade and one grand prize winner from each division. The two grand prize winners were awarded a $500 Amazon gift card to be used for educational supplies.

The grand prize winners of state Sen. Dan McConchie's essay contest included Sadie Miller, left, an eighth grader from Lake Zurich Middle School North. (Provided by 26)

The grand prize winners of the essay contest were Sadie Miller, an eighth grader from Lake Zurich Middle School North, for her essay about French teacher Cheryl Anderson and Raquel Hirsch, a senior from Stevenson High School, for her essay about English teacher Bill Fritz.

The grand prize winners of state Sen. Dan McConchie's essay contest included Raquel Hirsch, left, a senior from Stevenson High School. (Provided by 26th District office)

Other winners were Lake Zurich Middle School North sixth grader Josie Hansen, Algonquin Middle School seventh grader Mia Vietmeier, Highland Middle School eighth grader Ethan Audette, Barrington High School freshman Daniel McCoppin, Cary-Grove High School sophomore Megan Streit, Mundelein High School junior Jadyn Ko and Stevenson High School senior Tony Smyrnov.

The 26th Senate District includes parts or all of Crystal Lake, Algonquin, Cary, Fox River Grove, Island Lake, Lake Zurich, Hawthorn Woods, Libertyville, Kildeer, Long Grove, Barrington Hills and South Barrington.



