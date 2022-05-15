Batavia Public Library displays work of Sugar Grove photographer

The Batavia Public Library is hosting an art exhibit by local photographer John Stark, a longtime Sugar Grove resident, through May 31 on the library’s Art Wall during regular hours, according to a news release from the library.

The library is located at 10 S. Batavia Ave. and is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free.

According to the release, Stark began his lifelong interest in photography as a child when his cousin gave him his old Zeiss Ikon film camera. He has photographed extensively in Kane County, around the country and beyond.

Stark is a member of the Aurora Art League, the photography group “The Monochromists” and the American Association of Teachers of German. Framed prints are available for purchase with proceeds from the sale being donated to the Student Scholarship Endowment of the American Association of Teachers of German. Prices are available upon request to stark.john62@gmail.com. Please include the photo’s title in any inquiry. Most images are available framed or as prints.