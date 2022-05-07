Geneva City Council approves Vicki Kellick as new City Clerk

The Geneva City Council unanimously approved Mayor Kevin Burns’ nomination of Vicki Kellick for City Clerk at the May 2 City Council meeting, according to a news release from the city.

Kellick’s appointment fills the vacant seat previously held by Roger Godskesen, who announced he would be stepping down in April after serving in the position for five years.

The City Clerk attends all City Council meetings and prepares full records of those meetings. The term of Kellick’s appointment runs through May 2025.

Serving on the city’s Strategic Plan Advisory Committee from 2005-10, Kellick recorded and published meeting minutes, co-organized annual committee town hall meetings and helped revise Geneva’s strategic plan. She has also been a member of the Natural Resources Committee and Cultural Arts Commission, the release stated.

Kellick has also volunteered with the Geneva Beautification Committee, the Williamsburg School PTO, Cub and Girl Scouts and at her local church.

The City Clerk’s annual salary is $3,600. Official minutes from Geneva’s City Council meetings along with advisory board meetings can be founds at www.geneva.il.us.