New Geneva wine tasting room to open Friday

GENEVA – Up North Wine Tasting Room will open at noon on Friday at 9 N. Second St., Geneva, featuring the wines of Northern Michigan, the company announced in a news release.

Co-owners Amy Goedken and Mary and Cathy Humphreys are bringing the experience of Northern Michigan wine tasting to their home town of Geneva, featuring the wines of Michigan’s Leelanau and Old Mission peninsulas.

“Visitors will find a cozy, relaxed, ambient environment to unwind and decompress in northern Michigan style,” Amy Goedken stated in the release. “We will be featuring a winery each month in order to create excitement and to keep things fresh for our guests - and to give each winery their own limelight.”

Shady Lane Cellars’ wines will be featured this fall with its Gruner Veltliner, Pinot Noir Rose, Franc n Franc, Blaufrankisch, Semi Dry Riesling, Pinot Gris and Sparkling Riesling, the release stated.

“Shady Lane Cellars, we felt, has the quality and uniqueness of all the varietals,” Amy Goedken stated in the release.

“We always loved the outdoor ambiance when visiting which has inspired our own decor and design at the Up North WineTasting Room,” she stated in the release. “I am a huge fan of the Pinot Noir Rose. Cathy enjoys unwinding at night with a glass of the Franc n Franc and Mary loves the versatility of the Chardonnay.”

Amy Goedken, (left) Cathy Humphreys and Mary Humphreys will open the Up North Wine Tasting Room in downtown Geneva on Friday. The concept is inspired by their visits to Northern Michigan wineries, like the sustainably-focused Shady Lane Cellars in Sutton’s Bay. (Provided)

The shop features 750 square feet of wine tasting space decked out in handmade wood pieces, the release stated.

The bar top, tables and bar ledges around the shop were handcrafted by Robert Humphreys and made from wood cut from his own Northern Michigan property.

More information is available online at www.upnorthwinegeneva.com.