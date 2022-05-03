St. Charles guard found guilty in IYC juvenile detainee attacks

ST. CHARLES TOWNSHIP – A Kane County jury found a former Illinois Youth Center-St. Charles guard guilty of six counts of official misconduct and one count of aggravated battery in a public place, all felonies, on April 27, according to a news release.

Court records show that Michael M. Klimek, 46, of the 100 block of Tuma Road, Yorkville, was originally charged with 75 felonies alleging official misconduct and aggravated battery in a public place and one misdemeanor charge of theft.

Court records show the jury found Klimek not guilty on all the rest of the charges.

In a news release from former state’s attorney Joe McMahon, it was alleged that Klimek led three other guards to encourage juveniles to physically attack other juvenile residents.

Assistant State’s Attorneys Margaret O’Brien and William Engerman presented evidence that in January 2016, Klimek facilitated and encouraged certain juvenile detainees to physically attack other juvenile detainees and stood idly by during the attacks.

Klimek was acting in his official capacity when he engaged in the acts, which took place at the IYC-St. Charles, the release stated.

O’Brien stated in the release that Klimek “manipulated his position as a juvenile justice specialist by exploiting juveniles who were serving their sentences at IYC-St. Charles.”

“The defendant maintained order through fear, bullying and beatings by opening doors, allowing certain youths to enter another youth’s cell with the sole intent of inflicting pain on that youth,” O’Brien stated in the release. “His conduct was only brought to light by one brave youth, who had been beaten in the shower by two other youths. The youths were able to enter the shower because the defendant unlocked the door for them.”

The youth reported the incident to his therapist, who filed an incident report, which launched an investigation, resulting in the charges and the arrest.

“My thanks to the staff at IYC, the investigators from the Illinois State Police, and the victimized youths who bravely testified against the defendant and held him accountable,” O’Brien stated in the release. “A special thanks to my trial partner, Bill Engerman, for his guidance and support, as well as our investigators who ensured the victims were available for the trial.”

Klimek, who remains free on $750 bail, is to be sentenced Aug. 8, records show.

Klimek faces a sentence of between two and five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, or probation, the release stated.

Klimek’s defense attorney was not immediately available for comment.

Two other guards – Elliott J. Short and Andre L. McFarland – who were similarly charged in 2016, were found not guilty in bench trials in February 2021, records show.

The name of the fourth guard also charged no longer appears in court records.