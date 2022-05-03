Entertainment lineup announced for Geneva’s Swedish Days festival

The Geneva Chamber of Commerce’s 72nd annual Swedish Days festival will feature a wide variety of entertainment and music genres across three venues, according to a news release from the Chamber.

The festival runs June 22-26 in downtown Geneva.

“Bringing a mix of genres and styles to the festivals is always top of mind. Having entertainment begin on Wednesday with Geneva Park District performances and Geneva’s Got Talent semi-finals allowed the Geneva Chamber to bring new ‘hot’ bands each evening to Central Stage, Thursday through Saturday. We hope the audience enjoys returning favorites and new additions,” said Laura Rush, communications director of Geneva Chamber of Commerce, in the release.

Wednesday evening’s Central Stage entertainment will begin at 4 p.m. with the traditional Swedish promenade with music. At 5 p.m., guests can enjoy live performances by the Geneva Park District’s Angels Cheer & Poms Team, the Geneva Gymnastics Academy, Playhouse 38 youth performers and the Geneva Park District’s Sunset Dance Academy. Immediately following will be the semifinalists from “Geneva’s Got Talent” performances.

On Thursday, the “Geneva’s Got Talent” finalists start at 5 p.m., followed by evening entertainment from Dancing Queen.

The Second Hand Soul Band kicks off the live music on Friday with a 5 p.m. performance, followed by The Boy Band Night at 7 p.m.

Scandinavian Saturday begins at 5 p.m. with the Swedish band Jaerv. At 7 p.m., Minnesota-based band Necessary Diversion finishes the evening.

“Concerts on the Lawn” will provide entertainment from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. The line-up includes Danny & Katie O’Brien, Cole Brandt and Andrea Schmidt.

Singers, dancers and musicians perform at Sweden Väst, with performances from Nordic Folk Dancers and Swedish Folk.

All evening concerts will be held at the Central Stage and Concerts on the Lawn are during the day in front of the courthouse. Both venues are on S. Third & James streets. Sweden Väst entertainment takes place on the corner of James Street.

The festival schedule can be found at genevachamber.com in mid-May and will be available at the festival at the information desk in the Geneva Visitor Center, 10 S. Third St.