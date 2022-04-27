Kane League of Women Voters chapters thank local election workers

The Kane County chapters of the League of Women Voters declared April 26, 2022 “Election Worker Appreciation Day” in Kane County, according to a news release.

Members of Kane County chapters delivered donuts and presented large signs at the Kane County Clerk offices in Geneva and Aurora, thanking election workers for being the backbone of democracy, the release stated.

“Election judges, poll workers, election clerks and countless other volunteers, throughout the pandemic, compromised their health and safety to ensure votes could be safely cast and every vote accurately counted,” stated Patti Lackman, vice president of the League of Women Voters of Central Kane County chapter.

“Voting in elections is how the people, have a say in the decisions that impact their lives - from jobs and education to healthcare and criminal justice,” stated Bertha Baillie, co-president of the Aurora Area League. “For over 100 years, the League of Women Voters has worked to ensure voter’s access to the ballot box. Without these dedicated election workers, the individual ‘Voice of the Voter’ spoken through their cast vote would be unheard.”