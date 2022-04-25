Breaking: Geneva High School Athletic Director Dave Carli to be appointed middle school principal

GENEVA – Geneva High School Athletic Director David Carli is expected to be appointed as the new Geneva Middle School North principal, according to the District 304 agenda for tonight’s school board meeting.

The appointment to principal is listed in the agenda’s personnel report, which states the new position will start for Carli on July 1.

School Board President Michael McCormick said he was excited about the choice of Carli as principal, especially as one he believes can relate to middle school children.

“I think Dave is a great guy. I personally know him because he taught some of my kids and my kids really liked him,” McCormick said. “I think people who worked with him in his current capacity really liked him. I never heard anything bad about the guy. And I think he’ll be a good administrator.”

McCormick said there was a “fair number” of applicants for the principal position, but he did not know how many before it was narrowed down and Carli was chosen.

“I think he will be good for Geneva Middle School North,” McCormick said.

The district will send out a news release after the board takes formal action tonight, McCormick said.

Carli started as a physical education teacher at the district in 2002.

Carli was assistant athletic director to Jim Kafer for 12 years, then was appointed athletic director in 2016, following Kafer’s retirement.

Carli is to replace Brenna Westerhoff, who resigned in March, but is still on paid administrative leave until the end of her contract on June 30, records show.