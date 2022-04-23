St. Charles announces spring cleanup dates

The city of St. Charles spring cleanup program is back for 2022.

The program allows residents to place unwanted items at the curb for pick up. Collection dates are May 14 for residents on the east side of the river and May 21 for the west side. This service is for residents only living within St. Charles city limits.

Lakeshore Recycling will pick up items which must be placed on the curb (not in the street) before 7 a.m. to ensure pickup. Once collection crews have passed through an area they will not come back.

Residents are asked not to place items out more than 48 hours before the collection. Those who would like to keep containers used to hold items should indicate that on the container because they cannot be retrieved once collected.

Rugs and carpet should be rolled, taped/tied and cut into segments.

These Items not allowed and will not be picked up include:

• Any items weighing more than 50 pounds

• Any items larger than 5 feet in length

• Electronics

• Large home appliances

• Loose batteries

• Household hazardous waste (paints, solvents, auto fluids, pesticides, etc.)

• Devices containing mercury (thermostats, thermometers, etc.)

• Fluorescent bulbs

• Liquids and gases (no propane tanks, fire extinguishers)

• Contractor construction debris (doors, windows, large amounts of lumber, masonry products, drywall, siding, roofing)

• Tires

• Yard waste (grass, leaves, brush, garden waste, rocks)

• Household refuse normally collected each week

Go to the Kane County Recycles’ website at countyofkane.org/Recycling for more information on how to properly dispose of unacceptable items.

For more information about spring cleanup, contact the Public Works Department at 630-377-4405 or send an email to pw@stcharlesil.gov.