St. Charles North junior wins national award for photograph

St. Charles North High School junior Emily Hartmann won a national gold medal in the 2022 Scholastic Art & Writing Awards.

Less than 2,000 works received a National Medal, which places Hartmann within the top 1% of all submissions with her photograph titled “GG.”

More than 100,000 students submitted more than 260,000 works of art and writing to the recognition program. Her work was selected by some of the foremost leaders in the visual and literary arts for excellence in originality, technical skill, and the emergence of a personal voice or vision, according to a news release from the St. Charles School District.

At St. Charles North High School, only two students have ever received a National Gold Medal, the other being Dylan Cabrera, who received a National Gold Medal in 2019, the release said.

Since 1923, the awards have celebrated teen artists and writers from across the country. By receiving this award, Hartmann is invited to the Awards Ceremony at Carnegie Hall in New York City on June 9, where she will be honored for this achievement.



