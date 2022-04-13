Elgin Community College launching grant-funded recovery support specialist programs this fall

Elgin Community College is among a select few Illinois colleges to be awarded a state grant by the Illinois Department of Human Services to support a new program for Certified Recovery Support Specialists and Certified Peer Recovery Specialists, according to a news release from the college.

The program will begin accepting applications this spring, with classes launching in the fall. ECC is one of only 11 colleges in the state approved to provide the program for individuals who want to pursue a career in human services.

The program will have in-person and remote learning options for more than 100 students and will cover the cost of tuition, fees, books and other wraparound services, such as childcare and transportation to promote student success. The CRSS/CPRS program will provide the training necessary to qualify to take the certification exam required by the State of Illinois.

“ECC will be the only community college in Kane, McHenry, DeKalb, and Winnebago counties with a Human Services program that provides a pipeline for students in this critical profession,” said Peggy Heinrich, vice president of Teaching, Learning, and Student Development. “The experience and expertise already established by ECC in the area of human services make us ready to lead the way in developing this growing profession for uniquely qualified individuals who can fill a vital need in mental health and substance use treatment and recovery services.”

Although anyone may take these courses, the only individuals eligible to become a CRSS or CPRS are those with personal experience in recovery.

Individuals with either of these certifications will work as recovery support specialists in various mental health and substance use treatment and recovery settings.

For more information on ECC’s Recovery Support Specialist program, visit elgin.edu/academics/department/recovery-support-specialist/.