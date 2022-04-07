Two new health profession programs coming to Elgin Community College this fall

Elgin Community College is launching two new programs in its health and sciences division in the fall — Medical Assisting and Ophthalmic Technician.

According to a news release from the college, local healthcare employers expressed a need to have more trained workers for both in-demand positions that are currently facing staffing shortages. Both areas are expected to see double-digit grown by 2030 according to the US Department of Labor.

Information about the Medical Assisting program will be available during two virtual sessions. Interested parties can sign up here. The first will take place from 3 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 7 and the second will be held from noon to 1 p.m. on Friday, May 6.

Two similar presentations with information about the Ophthalmic Technician program will take place. Sign-up is available here. The first session will be from 3 to 4 p.m. on Monday, April 11 and the second will be from 4 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4.

For more information about ECC’s new health professions programs, contact Wendy Miller at 847-214-7308.