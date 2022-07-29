August 4 St. Charles Concert in the Park - The PriSSillas

Grab your friends and family and join us for the last concert of the year on August 4 at 7pm to watch THE PRISSILLAS perform. Featuring an eclectic setlist, off-the-charts chemistry and a witty sense of humor, these multi-dimensional musicians combine their talent, passion for music and signature sound for an awe-inspiring experience. Cranking out popular hits spanning numerous decades and genres, this is one musical journey you won’t want to end. See you Thursday!

This concert, and all Concerts in the Park, is at Lincoln Park in Downtown St. Charles, IL. Concerts in the Park brought to you by the St. Charles Park District.

