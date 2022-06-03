June 9th St. Charles Concert in the Park - Classical Blast

Grab your friends and family and join us on June 9 at 7pm to watch CLASSICAL BLAST perform. This is what happens when classical meets rock! From Beethoven and Bach to classic rock, metal and pop, these trained musicians have no boundaries. It’s the past, present and future all brought together in perfect harmony!

This, and all Concerts in the Park, is at Lincoln Park in Downtown St. Charles, IL. Concerts in the Park brought to you by the St. Charles Park District. Next concert features KARI LYNCH BAND on June 16.

For more information, CLICK HERE.