Kane County Chronicle Girls Tennis Players of the Year: Shannon Lu and Danielle Dejanovich, St. Charles North

ST. CHARLES – As far as brand-new tennis double teams are concerned, Shannon Lu and Danielle Dejanovich are a blueprint for what can be accomplished if they trust the process to grow with one another.

Lu, a St. Charles North junior, and Dejanovich, a freshman, formed a bond quickly and eventually became one of the top duos in the Kane County area for a North Stars’ team that won its own sectional in October.

Their season ultimately finished with a 24-3 record, a doubles sectional title and and a fifth round consolation bracket finish at the state meet in October. Lu and Dejanovich were named second team-all state. It is one of the best finishes for St. Charles North at a state tennis meet since Sean Masoncup became coach.

“We were fortunate enough to have Shelby Thomas and Emaira Saini when Emaira was a freshman...they were the last duo we had and they were in the top-eight,” Masoncup said. “This is the second best finish I’ve ever had at St. Charles North for girls tennis.”

“They’re just good kids overall. They’re both doing it in the classroom and on the court, which I’m proud of and they’re pretty successful on the court,” Masoncup said.

Considering the resume in their first season, Lu and Dejanovich are the Kane County Chronicle Tennis Players of the Year. The Chronicle last named a doubles team for the distinction in 2021 for Batavia graduates Bella Lins and Leah Puttin.

“[The state finish] shows a lot about our work ethic and how hard we worked to get where we were. We put in all the hours and it really showed at the end,” Lu said.

The cohesion on the court is visibly apparent. The budding friendship as well.

“I would say we’re very engaged with each other,” Lu said. “Between every point, we’ll try to talk to each other and ask each other what we did wrong...we don’t always know it [by] ourselves and asking a partner is always the best way I think. Tennis is a super mental sport and every shot you miss, you always get super mad at yourself but that’s why I like doubles because of that talking to each other.”

“...We’re always encouraging each other on [that] we can do better and continue to play a certain way,” Dejanovich added.

“Shannon would drive Danielle everywhere, so that time you spend off the court, you really become close as a doubles team,” Masoncup said. “You spend a lot of time on the court, and then you’re doing stuff off [of] it. Our program does a really good job, especially our captains, of doing a of team-building stuff. That really played into where they’ve become a pretty dominant force in the area. The great thing is: They’re only a junior and a freshman.”

Their first DuKane Conference match against Wheaton North proved to be a defining match for them moving forward.

“We lost the first set 0-6, came back 6-4 and won the third set and I think that just showed how mentally strong we were because losing 0-6, at that point, I was like ‘Oh, we’re not that good together’ but once we started to get rolling, [it was a different feeling],” Lu said.

“Another time at state that showed us coming back, we were down 3-7 and we won 9-7 [in the fourth consolation round], it just showed how determined [we could be],” Dejanovich added.

All Area List:

Singles: Julia Arulandu (Batavia), Alli Gizewicz (St. Charles North), Ashley Rajcevich (St. Francis), Sofia Radovic (St. Charles East), Kelsey Jacob (St. Charles East)

Doubles: Addie Lowe and Erin Connolly (Batavia); Casey O’Brien and Emma Larson (Batavia); Reese Thomas and Maddie Zubel (St. Charles North); Lauren Cleveland Cameron Rajcevich (St. Francis); Elizabeth Szalek and Ella Wozniak (St. Francis)