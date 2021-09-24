Girls Tennis: Paired together by necessity, St. Francis juniors Maddie Hoden and Elen Ryson prove a perfect fit

St. Francis juniors Maddie Hoden and Elen Ryson’s rise to No. 1 doubles began simply by necessity.
With injuries mounting, Ryson was moved from No. 1 singles to team up with Hoden at the Metro Suburban Conference championships and sectionals last season.
“They came together probably the last two weeks of the season last year,” Spartans coach Tom Castronovo said. “When they came together, it was sort of meant to be. They became even better friends…they’re really fun to watch.”
Hoden’s original partner, Taylor Austin, wasn’t available due to an illness. Hoden and Ryson went on to take second place at sectionals.
“It was pretty shocking realizing I would have to play with a different partner,” Hoden said. “I know it was shocking for Elen, too, just switching entire positions and [knowing] where we should play for something as important as sectionals.”
“We calmed each other pretty well, so it wasn’t as stressful as I thought it would be,” Hoden continued. “We play really well together. Getting into it so fast wasn’t as hard as we thought it would be, I don’t think.”
Hoden played some singles her freshman year, but was primarily a doubles partner with Austin into her sophomore year.
Now full-time partners Hoden and Ryson are 7-3 as of last Wednesday and undefeated in conference matches.
“…We prepared for the possibility that we would play together this season,” Hoden said. “When coach decided that the best choice for the team was for us to play No. 1 doubles together, we were ready.
“We had more of our rhythm going and we understood each other better,” Hoden continued. “I think it helped a lot preparing in the offseason together.”
Hoden and Ryson “just have a sixth sense” about where the ball has to be.
“They’re the masters of spin and placement,”Castronovo said. “That’s carried the day for them all year. Whether we play [Class] 1A or 2A or whatever, having them at the top of the lineup is critical for us.”
”These guys are like computers. They just sort of take it all in. Every match is always a learning experience as we always say,” Castronovo continued. “They pick up little things here and there and they tend to put it together. They tend to dominate when they’re together. That happened last year and it’s picked right back up again this year.”
To Hoden, Ryson is “very consistent overall.”
“She’s very good at the net,” Hoden said. “I am able to set her up at the net with my ground strokes. I think that’s how we get the majority of our points: Her just ending the point and me being more consistent and giving her the opportunities to smack the ball.”