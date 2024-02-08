Kane County Chronicle Athlete of the Week: Kendra Brown, Kaneland, basketball, junior

Name: Kendra Brown

School: Kaneland, junior

Sport: Basketball

Why she was selected: Brown scored a season-high 26 points in a win over Rochelle. She was chosen Kane County Chronicle Athlete of the Week by voters in an online vote.

Here is her Q&A with Kane County Chronicle sports editor Joshua Welge.

What was the key to your success in the game against Rochelle?

Brown: My team does a great job of passing around the ball and waiting for the open shot. We work the ball around and are patient. Rochelle’s got a good team, but the short shot was open for me a lot that night.

How has your season gone otherwise?

Brown: We’re doing really well. Going into the season, people doubted us because of our height. However, as a team, we’ve had areas that we do well in – speed, hustle, moving the ball, etc. So far, those qualities have helped us win some big games over teams that have height. We also mesh really well. I am truly blessed to be on this team with such amazing teammates. I’m excited for the season to see how far we can go.

How did you get into basketball? Have you played any other sports?

Brown: When I was 3 years old, my parents put me in what was called “Bitty Ball.” It was my first experience learning the basics of basketball and I was hooked. I went on to play at the YMCA, then my local feeder program and for the past few years high school and AAU. My dad played in college and has helped me a lot over the years. My goal is to continue playing at the collegiate level. I participated in a lot of sports growing up. Gymnastics was always fun for me and I even did volleyball and soccer for a bit in high school. Even though I enjoyed them, they didn’t carry the same love of the game for me that basketball does.

Do you have a favorite sports team or athlete?

Brown: My favorite athlete has got to be Kobe [Bryant] or [Michael] Jordan. Both athletes had failed before they succeeded and I can relate to that. Their drive and determination they had was above any other player. When they had a goal, they worked until they got it. Another athlete to add would be Brock Purdy. Recently he used ‘All right, God, you’ve taken me here and win or lose I’m going to glorify you.’ The way he pours out his faith is also what I look up to.

Do you have a favorite TV show or movie?

Brown: My favorite TV show would be “Outer Banks” because of all the mystery, drama and action that ties together to make the series so good. Movie would be “Hunger Games.” Always love a good thrill.

Favorite food?

Brown: Steak, for sure. Anytime we have it, I always eat so much.