Residents of Shorewood home displaced after lightning strike causes fire

A Troy Fire Protection District fire engine sits outside of Station 1 in Shorewood on May 24, 2022. (Alex Ortiz)

Troy Fire Protection District’s fire chief said the residents of a Shorewood home were out of town at the time lightning struck the home and they’ll be displaced because of the fire.

Firefighters responded on Thursday night to a structure fire at a residence in the 1100 block of Wheatland Drive in Shorewood.

Troy Fire Chief Paul Hertzmann said the cause of the fire was “accidental in nature.”

“We believe it was a lightning strike on the roof,” Hertzmann said.

A heightened threat for severe weather, including the potential for strong, long-track tornadoes, was expected to occur across northern Illinois on Thursday.

Troy firefighters were battling the fire located in the attic of the Wheatland Drive residence, according to the fire district.

Hertzmann said it took about 10 minutes to put out the “main body” of the fire but there was “extensive overhaul” because of the items stored in the attic.

“That was all actively burning, too,” Hertzmann said.

Firefighters had to “work the water on the stuff” that was in the attic space, he said.

The fire damage was contained to the attic and one side of the house, Hertzmann said.

The home has significant water damage, he said.

Hertzmann said no one was inside the home at the time of the fire.

“The residents were out of town from what I understand but yeah they’ll be displaced,” he said.