2023 Kane County Chronicle girls tennis team preview capsules

Dukane Conference
Batavia
Coach: Brad Nelson
Top returning players: Julia Arulandu, jr.; Kathryn Danosky, sr.; Erin Connolly, sr.; Addi Lowe, sr.
Top new players: Sophia Blankenship, sr.; Emma Larson, jr.; Casey O’Brien, jr.
Worth noting: Batavia has long been an exemplary program in the high school tennis world. The Bulldogs won their fourth consecutive DuKane Conference title and a sectional title last year and placed 43rd out of 152 programs in the state. The Chronicle’s Tennis Player of the Year, Dhruthi Daggubati has graduated as Batavia lost eight of 11 from the lineup to graduation. Meanwhile, Julia Arulandu and Erin Connolly, a spectacular duo, is back after posting a 30-10 record last year and a second place finish at sectionals to headline a group looking to maintain Batavia’s conference dominance.
“Our goal is always to compete for weekend tournament titles, a conference title and a sectional title along with advancing players to the state tournament,” Nelson said.
Geneva
Coach: Zach Evans
Top returning players: Aashika Jain, sr.; Lexi Meier, sr.; Annie Tomko, sr.
Top new players: Corlett Klein, fr.
Worth noting: Geneva graduated eight from its varsity roster from last year, so there will be plenty of opportunities for several to grow into new roles and pairings. Annie Tomko is Geneva’s primary headlining returner after her state appearance in doubles last year.
St. Charles East
Coach: Matthew Bulman
Top returners: Kelsey Jacob, so.; Avary Sitarz, jr.; Sofia Radovic, sr.
Top new players: Layla Sutaria, so.; Trinity Tecson, jr.
Worth noting: The Saints return three state-qualifying players from last year’s team in Jacob, Sitarz and Radovic. Sitarz lost her No. 1 doubles partner due to graduation, but Alex Nagel is re-joining her as they teamed together during their freshmen season. Jacob and Radovic have competed for the No. 1 singles spot. Ana Avila and Sadie Seebeck are a doubles pairing that is pushing for the No. 1 spot. [Avila and Seebeck] put in an incredible amount of work in the offseason and are miles ahead of where they were last year,” Bulman said.
“...We have some great players at our 3/4 spots, we just need to get the chemistry right. Overall, we have incredible depth and incredible talent,” Bulman said.
St. Charles North
Coach: Sean Masoncup
Top returning players: Alli Gizewicz, sr.; Shannon Lu, jr.
Top new comer: Danielle Dejanovich, fr.
Worth noting: Gizewicz, a three-time all conference selection, and Lu (two-time all conference selection) headline North’s returners. Maddie Zubel, Lauren Ford, Eva Weyman, and Reece Thomas also supplement the list of returners. Dejanovich will either compete at No. 1 singles or doubles for her varsity debut season.
“With this blend of experience and fresh energy, we’re aiming to be competitive every match,” Masoncup said. “Our daily practice sessions are dedicated to honing consistency and pushing for improvement at every opportunity. The tennis scene in the area looks promising for the year ahead, and we’re excited to embrace the challenges and make our mark.”
Interstate 8 Conference
Kaneland
Coach: Beth Miller
Top returning players: Lauren Andrews, sr.; Abby Grams, sr.
Top newcomers: Ellie Taylor, jr.
Worth noting: Kaneland returns its top doubles team in Andrews and Grams, but will have other areas for newcomers to grow into roles. Taylor is projected to be the Knights’ top singles competitor.
“We did not qualify for state last year, but are very hopeful for this season,” Miller said.
Girls Catholic Athletic Conference
Rosary
Coach: Connie Woodford
Top returning players: Sarah DuVall, sr.; Tes Ketterman, sr.; Laney Runde, sr.; Emma Woodford, sr.
Top new players: Liv Ketterman, fr.; Peyton Saltijeral, jr.
Worth noting: Woodford is in her first season as head coach, and is armed with six returners from last year’s team that finished in second place in conference play. Ketterman and Woodford are back as their top doubles team, and Runde and DuVall project to be the top singles competitors after combining to win conference at No. 2 doubles. Megan Molenhouse and Ellie Wronski are also returning seniors and Woodford looks for them “to have strong showings this year.”
St. Francis
Coach: Tom Castronovo
Top returning players: Lauren Cleveland, sr.; Ashley Rajcevich, so.,; Cameron Rajcevich, so.; Elizabeth Szalek, jr.
Top new players: Tenley Eltoft, jr.; Kendall Shields, jr.; Ella Wozniak, sr.; Sasha Zellinger, jr.
Worth noting: St. Francis’ largest participation sport has become tennis with 80 girls this season split on four teams. The program also recently unveiled its Loughman Family Tennis Center. Varsity graduated 12 of 16 from last year’s team. As their top singles, Ashley Rajcevich is just one quick headliner to lead the four returners as a previous state qualifier that took fourth place in sectionals. Elizabeth Szalek (No. 2/3 singles), Cameron Rajcevich (No. 4 doubles) and Lauren Cleveland (No. 4 doubles) round it out. The tennis program moved to the Girls Catholic Athletic Conference this season, which includes Fenwick, Loyola Academy and St. Ignatius.
“...I have a ton of confidence in my girls. But with so many new to varsity, we have to work out our doubles pairs and chemistry and our position order. That’s a work in progress that will take some time and time is short. I remain optimistic,” Castronovo said.