Boys Tennis: Previewing Teams around the Kane County Chronicle coverage area

Coach: Brad Nelson (11th season)

Last year’s record: 15-5

Top returners: Sanjay Dave, sr.; Brandon Knautz, sr.; TJ Stras, jr.; Sriram Swaminathan, sr.; Erik Warner, jr.

Top newcomer: Andrew Dorman, jr.

Worth noting: Batavia is returning only two of its top six and five of its 11 conference starters and has only three seniors in the program. Stras and Warner are returning state qualifiers as a duo and will be vying for another state berth after winning No. 1 doubles at sectionals last year. Dorman is up from junior varsity. He had an undefeated season last year. “We are a young team that was very committed in the offseason. We will have three strong singles players and are looking for the right doubles combinations to compliment our returning state qualifiers Stras and Warner [at doubles],” Nelson said.

Coach: Ryan Barabasz (fifth season)

Last year’s record: 6-11

Top returners: Drew Cournaya, sr.; Tyler Masoncup, so.; Jaylen Patel, sr.

Top newcomers: Luke Hogan, jr.; Tyler Hogan, so.

Worth noting: Masoncup headlines the Vikings in singles play after he earned team co-MVP and was an All DuKane Conference selection last season. Now playing at No. 1 singles, the opportunity to grow from doubles will be there for Masoncup. “We are excited to see what he can do at No. 1 singles against others in a tough conference,” Barabasz said. “Both Drew and Jaylen are excited about the opportunity to play against high-level competition. They are looking to continue building on some of the successes last year at their prospective doubles.”

Coach: Larry King (third season)

Last year’s record: 0-12

Top returners: Matt Manugas, sr.; Luke McEvoy, so.; Noah Pawlak, jr.

Top newcomers: None

Worth noting: The Knights will be looking to make a dent in the Interstate Eight Conference race with Manugas (No. 1 singles), Pawlak (No. 2 singles) and McEvoy (singles/doubles) leading the way for a relatively inexperienced team otherwise. “[We are a] young and athletic team looking to gain playing experience. The team is in a developmental year,” King said.

Coach: Robert Livermore (21st season)

Last year’s record: 4-9

Top returners: Sam Evans, sr.; Qunicy Moss, sr.; Tiernan Price, jr.; Chris Sloncen, sr., Alex Sternowski, so.

Top newcomer: Teige Donehoo, fr.

Worth noting: The Saints return seven to the varsity lineup this season. Quincy Moss and Tiernan Price are both vying for their third and second trips to state, respectively. Evans, the No. 1 singles player, is back after suffering a season-ending injury last year. “We are looking forward to a competitive season with seven returning varsity players. Tiernan has made huge strides from last season,” Livermore said.

Coach: Sean Masoncup (13th season)

Last year’s record: 15-4

Top returners: Noah Bajuk, jr.; Brady Barnes, sr.; Jack Bambalas, so.; Daniel Hokr, jr; Jonathan Spicer, jr.

Top newcomers: Declan Brown, jr.; Ben Goddard, so.

Worth noting: The North Stars return three state qualifiers from last year’s team in Spicer, Bajuk and Barnes. Spicer is at singles. Bajuk and Barnes qualified as a doubles team. Spicer was the No. 4 singles conference champion and took fourth at sectionals. “Should be shaping up for a great Tri-City area for the top singles players,” Masoncup said. “All four schools have some really good first singles kids. We should be competitive this year and our conference is loaded again. We will be led by Jon Spicer at singles. Should be a fun year.”