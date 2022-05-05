Kane County Chronicle Athlete of the Week: Katrina Schlenker, Batavia, track and field, senior

Name: Katrina Schlenker
School: Batavia, senior
Sport: Track and field
Why she was selected: Schlenker broke the 3,200-meter record at the Kane County Meet last week by recording a time of 10 minutes, 35.09 seconds. It broke a record that had stood for 21 years. Chronicle sports reporter Jacob Bartelson caught up with Schlenker to discuss the mark and her season.
Bartelson: I know you have a lot more races to go, but are you pleased with what’s been accomplished thus far?
Schlenker: I am pleased with my improvement throughout the season and the strength I am beginning to feel in races. It’s been a fun season with my team and I’m happy with how the team has been working together and how we have been performing as a whole.
Bartelson: With all you have accomplished to this point, what, if anything, is different or satisfying about this season in particular?
Schlenker: I think everything I have accomplished in previous years has strictly been for myself or my team. But I have adopted a new reason for running and that’s to glorify God. God has given me this gift and I want to steward this gift of running as much as I can to glorify him. Every time I step on the track to compete or even just to run a workout, I give every run to him. When I run, I can feel his presence and strength and it gives me another level on the track.
Bartelson: What teammate hasn’t gotten the spotlight but should and why?
Schlenker: Lili [Bednarek], a junior on my team, is definitely one of the most hardworking teammates one could have. As iron sharpens iron, we sharpen each other at practice and even in life. She is a dedicated individual who constantly strives to bring out the best in herself and those around her. We usually run similar races and so we encourage each other constantly and I’m so proud of how well she has been competing this season.
Bartelson: For fun, do you have a mix/playlist you jam to before meets? What’s on it?
Schlenker: My mix for pre-race is actually not as intense as one would think. I like to listen to worship music to relax myself and recenter myself. Running is a form of worship for me, and listening to music that uplifts him before my races really gets me ready to run my best race physically and mentally.