Mystery Diner in St. Charles: Moto Imōto puts fresh twist on raw fish

Moto Imōto pushes the boundaries of Japanese cuisine, applying influences from around the world combined with modern fine dining, to create an atmosphere all its own in St. Charles.

The restaurant fits right in with the trendy dining scene of downtown St. Charles, perched on the corner of First and Illinois streets since opening in 2021, with patio tables that stretch in both directions.

Kane County residents have no shortage of options when it comes to sushi. From hand roll and sushi burrito food trucks, to omakase (chef’s choice) sushi dinners, the Japanese cuisine has become more accessible than ever.

Moto Imōto stands out from the crowd of traditional sushi restaurants with a contemporary American atmosphere. A lively yet classy bar and lounge area greets every guest with the promise of both comfort and a top-notch dining experience.

Moto Imōto in downtown St. Charles pairs crafted cocktails with creative sushi.

To start, my date and I enjoyed a pair of cocktails: choosing from the signature cocktail list, the Lychee Luxe Martini, and the Kemuri from the specials menu. As beautiful as these libations may be, I promise they taste even better.

The Lychee Luxe was a bright concoction of fruit and spirit, which sat perfectly on the cusp of sweet and tart. The Kemuri was a brilliant twist on the whiskey sour, using Ardbeg 5, yuzu liqueur and jasmine tea-infused honey. It is instantly recognizable as a whiskey sour, yet full of surprising flavors, and I would strongly recommend trying it.

Having bartended for many years myself, I can tell you that it takes a lot of care to elevate spirits that are already special, and that is what Moto Imōto has done with the Kemuri.

For appetizers, we started with the spicy edamame, lumpia (Filipino egg rolls) and a few pieces of nigiri. The lumpia were filled with shrimp and pork, and served with a sweet plum sauce and a sour dipping sauce. The edamame was served the traditional way, but coated with spiced salt, making it a perfect snack to enjoy with a cold beverage.

Lumpia (Filipino egg rolls, from left) and spicy edamame are appetizers available at Moto Imōto in downtown St. Charles.

As we moved on to the sushi portion of our meal, we started with salmon and hamachi (yellow tail) nigiri. While I’m usually partial to salmon, the hamachi melted like butter, and after one bite, we knew it was going to be a great meal.

For our main course, we ordered the signature Calamansi Hamachi and Futo Maki rolls, and the classic California and spicy tuna rolls.

Moto Imōto is not the type of restaurant to fit the mold, even with the classics. Ordering a California roll in Illinois, one expects to find the trusty, bright-orange-dyed, imitation crab stick, so ours being filled with fresh snow crab was a pleasant surprise.

The spicy tuna was one of the best I’ve had. It had pieces of pickled jalapeño, and the tuna was in large chunks rather than the typical minced salad.

Tuesdays feature half-price sushi all day for classic or signature rolls for either carryout or the dine-in experience.

The Calamansi Hamachi roll was light and acidic, with lime aioli, cucumber and a bright citrus ponzu sauce. The Futo Maki roll was sweet and spicy with South American influences. It was filled with avocado, jalapeño and a burst of cilantro rolled in soy paper.

During my meal, I also enjoyed a tall draft of Sapporo, a staple Japanese beer that should always be enjoyed alongside good sushi rolls.

There were many other rolls that I will be back to try, as well as some intriguing entrees I saw being delivered to other tables. Whether you’re looking for a happy hour drink and a snack, or are on a dinner date, Moto Imōto is a great choice.

• The Mystery Diner is an employee at the Kane County Chronicle. The diner’s identity is not revealed to the restaurant staff before or during the meal. If the Mystery Diner cannot recommend the establishment, we will not publish a review.

IF YOU GO

• WHAT: Moto Imōto

• WHERE: 181 S. First St., St. Charles

• PHONE: 630-425-0990

• INFORMATION: motoimoto.com