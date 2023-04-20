Mystery Diner in Batavia: Fernando’s Street Kitchen home to favorites

Known for catering and food truck appearances, Fernando’s Street Kitchen also features a dine-in restaurant in Batavia that serves lunch and dinner three days a week, and opens its space to additional culinary enterprises on other days.

In the mood for Mexican fare, we stopped by for a weekday lunch. The garden-level space is on South Water Street, just off Wilson Street, and has eight interior steps leading down into the dining room.

As soon as we sat down in the casual space with its staple touches of Mexican imagery, we were treated to a bowl of tortilla chips paired with a wonderful, freshly prepared salsa with grated onion, cilantro and bits of tomato with just a little heat. The flavors were bright and perfect for the crispy chips.

This breakfast burrito is a culinary treasure trove of eggs, onion, green pepper, tomatoes, potatoes, beans, cheese and pulled pork. (Shaw Local photo)

My fellow diner, remembering the breakfast tacos prepared streetside by Fernando’s Street Kitchen at the Batavia Farmers’ Market, gravitated to the breakfast menu, which is served all day. He picked the breakfast burrito, starring eggs, onion, green pepper, tomatoes, potatoes, beans, cheese and choice of meat. He requested pork, and it turned out to be delectable pulled pork nestled in delicately prepared eggs crowning the medley of ingredients. It’s accompanied by a side of rice.

This fajita plate at Fernando's Street Kitchen in Batavia stars marinated chicken served grilled with green pepper, onion and tomato, accompanied by rice, beans, warm tortillas, shredded cheese, lettuce, sour cream and a tasty serving of guacamole. (Shaw Local photo)

I chose chicken fajita, which brought multiple plates to the table. A generous portion of marinated chicken was served grilled with green pepper, onion and tomato. An extra plate arrived with shredded cheese and lettuce, sour cream and a tasty serving of guacamole, and another plate held rice and beans. A covered dish kept corn tortillas warm.

The menu highlights Mexican classics, as well as a Cubano featuring a toasted bun layered with smoked pork, ham, cheese, pickles, mustard and mayo. Another temptation is the Pollo alla Barra with chicken breast marinated in tequila and lime, then grilled in a spicy red sauce, topped with avocado, tomato and Cotija cheese, and served with rice and beans.

While my dining companion enjoyed a Mexican beer, we learned Fernando’s Street Kitchen soon will add wines from Galena, and is about to have local Sturdy Shelter Brewing offerings on tap.

Shifting gears from 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays, the space is home to DAMO BBQ (an acronym for Dan and Maggie Orlando), which provides not only its barbecue specialties, but sets up a full bar for cocktails. (DAMO’s smoked ham is featured in the Cubano.)

And many Sundays will offer fresh beignets and chickory coffee beverages from Beignet Cafe from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Although Fernando’s won’t regularly be at the Farmers’ Market because of catering commitments, keep an eye out for the mobile fare, and check out the restaurant for something fresh, homemade and absolutely delicious.

• The Mystery Diner is a newsroom employee at the Kane County Chronicle. The diner’s identity is not revealed to the restaurant staff before or during the meal. If the Mystery Diner cannot recommend the establishment, we will not publish a review.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Fernando’s Street Kitchen

WHERE: 12 S. Water St., Batavia

HOURS: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday

INFORMATION: 630-326-9105, www.fernandosstreetkitchen.com