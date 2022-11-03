Venue concerts in Aurora to showcase big band, Fox Valley favorite, Stax soul

The Venue, a performance space in downtown Aurora, announces a trio of shows.

The Pete Ellman Jazz Big Band continues its weekly residency series Tuesday, Nov. 8. Noah Gabriel will celebrate 20 years in the Fox Valley on Friday, Nov. 11. And The Heavy Sounds will bring Stax soul and guest stars on Saturday, Nov. 12. The Venue is at 21 S. Broadway Ave. (Route 25) in Aurora.

The Pete Ellman Jazz Big Band will be preceded by an opening set at 6:30 p.m. by musicians from Hinsdale Central High School. General admission costs $5. The concert is sponsored by the Fox Valley Music Foundation.

Noah Gabriel presents a retrospective look at his music while celebrating two decades in the Fox Valley, during which he has delivered 12 albums. His influences, his collaborators, his sounds have always varied. Gabriel has planned a special evening, performing songs he hasn’t played in ages. He also will highlight a host of Fox Valley favorites, joined by past and present collaborators. Sharing the stage with him will be The Noah Gabriel Band, Noah’s Arcade, Dave Ramont, Dave Nelson and his newest collaborator, Ryan Carney. The performance starts at 8 p.m. General admission costs $10; all ticket prices increase by $5 at the door.

The Heavy Sounds will bring their tribute to Stax Records in an unforgettable soul show; the Chicago-based quintet has been making waves for years with its spot-on take on soul grooves, a news release stated. The band is heavily influenced by bands such as Booker T & The M.G.’s, The Bar-Kays, The Meters and many more. While their sets are usually instrumental, this evening is a special event, in which the band brings in some of the greatest soul singers around. Gina Bloom, Oscar Wilson, Michael Avery and the legendary Renaldo Domino will all be on hand to sing some Stax classics. Stax Records was home to many integral soul artists, such as Otis Redding, Sam & Dave, Carla Thomas and Albert King. Dancing shoes are suggested. The concert begins at 8 p.m. Premium seating costs $20, and general admission is $15 ($5 more at the door).