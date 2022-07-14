The Venue in Aurora to swing from New Orleans and Arcadian Wild to Michael McDermott in Mercy Home benefit

The Venue music performance space in Aurora adds the following shows to its July offerings.

The Venue and Fox Valley Music Foundation present The Pete Ellman Big Band Residency Series at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 19. Each week, the band is joined by an area college, high school, middle school group or other independent jazz ensemble to open up the show. Opening performance this week will be by The Geneva Jazz Ensemble. Tickets cost $5.

Big Lagniappe brings its NOLA sounds at 8 p.m. Friday, July 22. Featured will be funk, jazz, R&B, soul and horns. In addition, Hotfish ’65 will serve fried catfish and other goodies. If you know what it means to miss New Orleans, this show is for you, a news release stated. General admission costs $15; all ticket prices increase by $5 at the door.

The Venue presents a benefit for Mercy Home for Boys & Girls featuring Michael McDermott and Heather Horton on Saturday, July 23. Mercy Home is a care facility for children in need. The Catholic-run organization is a place of refuge for children facing abuse and circumstances that hinder them from growing up with solid footing and promise. Premium seating costs $45, general admission $40.

The Arcadian Wild will return at 7 p.m. Sunday, July 24, drawing on folk and bluegrass roots. Their latest EP, “Principium,” debuted at No. 3 on Billboard’s bluegrass charts. It is a four-song cycle that explores the facets of a human relationship, from flourishing to degradation to redemption. The band also collaborated with filmmaker Greyson Welch on a series of short films as an accompaniment to the music. Premium seating costs $25, general admission $20.

The Venue is owned and operated by the nonprofit Fox Valley Music Foundation and can be found at themusicvenue.org. Check the site for the full lineup of concerts.