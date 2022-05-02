St. Charles police reports: May 2, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the St. Charles Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

St. Charles

Theft

• Milorad Grmusa, 44, of the 1000 block of Pinehurst Drive, North Aurora, was charged at 3:10 p.m. April 21 with retail theft.

• Genesis Quintana, 27, of the 1300 block of Prairie Street, St. Charles, was charged at 2:57 p.m. April 19 with theft.

• Tiara S. Richardson, 33, of the 7700 block of South Kedzie Street, Chicago, was charged at 2:39 a.m. April 20 with theft/stolen party, improper lane use and illegal transportation of alcohol.

Reckless driving

Sydney Grace Pathammavong, 18, of the 1000 block of Mark Street, South Elgin, was charged at 2:10 a.m. April 14 with reckless driving and speeding 26 to 34 mph over the speed limit.

Battery

David Lopez, 46, of the 1400 block of Indiana Street, St. Charles, was charged at 3:48 a.m. April 17 with domestic battery.