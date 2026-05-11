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Kane County Chronicle

Woman found dead in Campton Hills was hit by a car

Kane County Coroner IDs woman who died as Nena Peduzzi

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(Daily Journal/John Dykstra<!--p:IMC Image Credit-->)

By Brenda Schory

The Kane County Coroner’s Office released the name of a woman found dead in Campton Hills as Nena Peduzzi and, following an autopsy Monday, reported that she died after being hit by a car, officials announced in a news release.

Campton Hills police found Peduzzi, 44, dead in the driveway of her home along Brookside West Drive about 10:45 a.m. Friday, May 8, according to police and the coroner’s office.

The autopsy showed she died of cranial cerebral injuries – also known as traumatic brain injury – consistent with an auto-vs.-pedestrian incident, the release stated.

Toxicology samples were sent to a national forensic laboratory.

Campton Hills police, the Fox Valley Major Crimes Task Force and the Kane County Coroner’s Office, are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding her death.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is encouraged to contact Detective Michael Oberth at 630-524-6261.

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Brenda Schory

Brenda Schory

Brenda Schory covers Geneva, crime and courts, and features for the Kane County Chronicle