2026 Kane County Chronicle Girls Soccer All-Area Team

Kaneland's Erin Doucette pushes the ball ahead of Sycamore's Isabelle Segreti during an Interstate 8 conference matchup. (Mark Busch)

First team

Geneva's Bridget Burke (Photo Provided By Geneva Athletics)

Bridget Burke, fr., F, Geneva: In her first high school season, Burke finished with seven goals and added 12 assists to lead the Vikings to a sectional title and to earn All-Sectional honors.

Erin Doucette (photo provided by Kaneland athletics)

Erin Doucette, sr., MF, Kaneland: Doucette recorded 26 goals and added 20 assists. The Lewis commit earned All-State honors for the second consecutive season and was the co-Interstate 8 Player of the Year.

St. Francis's Harlee Duraski (Photo Provided By St. Francis Athletics)

Harlee Duraski, jr., D, St. Francis: A leader of the back line for the Spartans, Duraski had one goal and four assists. The All-Sectional pick also paved the way to nine shutouts, including six in their final seven games.

St. Francis's Caroline Kiesler (Photo Provided By St. Francis Athletics)

Caroline Kiesler, jr., MF, St. Francis: An All-Sectional pick for the third-place Spartans, Kiesler finished with nine goals and 14 assists to pace the midfield.

St. Charles East's Mya Leon (Photo Provided By St. Charles East A)

Mya Leon, so., F, St. Charles East: The Kane County Chronicle girls soccer Player of the Year for the second straight season, Leon netted a school-record 47 goals and added 16 assists. She was named to the All-State team for the second straight year and also won the Golden Boot in the DuKane Conference.

Kyra Lilly (photo provided by Kaneland athletics)

Kyra Lilly, sr., MF, Kaneland: An All-Sectional pick for the Knights, Lilly finished the year scoring 20 goals and adding 19 assists.

St. Charles North's Aubri Magana (Photo Provided By St. Charles North Athletics)

Aubri Magana, jr., D, St. Charles North: A leader on the defensive side for the North Stars once again, Magana helped the North Stars to eight shutouts to earn All-Sectional honors.

St. Charles East's Mia Olenek (Photo Provided By St. Charles East Athletics)

Mia Olenek, jr., GK, St. Charles East: The DuKane Conference Goalkeeper of the Year, the Minnesota commit had a .72 goals-allowed average and recorded 13 shutouts to earn All-Sectional honors.

Geneva's Olivia Pohlman (Photo Provided By Geneva Athletics)

Olivia Pohlman, jr., MF, Geneva: The main leader of the midfield for the sectional-winning Vikings, Pohlman finished the season with five goals and four assists to earn All-Sectional honors.

St. Francis' Lorraine Surina (Photo provided by St. Francis Athletics )

Lorraine Surina, jr., F, St. Francis: The leading scorer for the Spartans, Surina finished with 21 goals and added four assists to lead St. Francis to a third-place finish in Class 2A.

St. Charles East's Sophia Wollenberg (Photo Provided By St. Charles East Athletics)

Sophia Wollenberg, jr., MF, St. Charles East: The other side of a potent Saints attack, Wollenberg finished with 21 goals and 15 assists. Finished with the most assists in DuKane Conference play and also earned All-State honors.

Honorable mention

Keira Connolly, jr., MF, St. Charles North

Corrine Faivre, so., D, Kaneland

Ella Howard, sr., D, Geneva

Lauren Korioth, sr., GK, St. Charles North

Ali Kowall, sr., D, Burlington Central

Kenzie Lorkowski, sr., GK, Burlington Central

Lilly Margewich, jr., D, St. Charles East

Bella Matty, sr., F, Aurora Central Catholic

Taylor Mills, so., F, Kaneland

Kaitlin Nudera, sr., F, St. Charles North

Claire Reeve, jr., F, Geneva

Madi Shanahan, so., F, St. Charles North

Georgia Smith, so., D, St. Charles East

Qori Strotkamp, so., MF, St. Charles East

Emma Wecker, sr., F, Batavia