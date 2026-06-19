2026 Kane County Chronicle Girls Soccer All-Area Team

First team
Bridget Burke, fr., F, Geneva: In her first high school season, Burke finished with seven goals and added 12 assists to lead the Vikings to a sectional title and to earn All-Sectional honors.
Erin Doucette, sr., MF, Kaneland: Doucette recorded 26 goals and added 20 assists. The Lewis commit earned All-State honors for the second consecutive season and was the co-Interstate 8 Player of the Year.
Harlee Duraski, jr., D, St. Francis: A leader of the back line for the Spartans, Duraski had one goal and four assists. The All-Sectional pick also paved the way to nine shutouts, including six in their final seven games.
Caroline Kiesler, jr., MF, St. Francis: An All-Sectional pick for the third-place Spartans, Kiesler finished with nine goals and 14 assists to pace the midfield.
Mya Leon, so., F, St. Charles East: The Kane County Chronicle girls soccer Player of the Year for the second straight season, Leon netted a school-record 47 goals and added 16 assists. She was named to the All-State team for the second straight year and also won the Golden Boot in the DuKane Conference.
Kyra Lilly, sr., MF, Kaneland: An All-Sectional pick for the Knights, Lilly finished the year scoring 20 goals and adding 19 assists.
Aubri Magana, jr., D, St. Charles North: A leader on the defensive side for the North Stars once again, Magana helped the North Stars to eight shutouts to earn All-Sectional honors.
Mia Olenek, jr., GK, St. Charles East: The DuKane Conference Goalkeeper of the Year, the Minnesota commit had a .72 goals-allowed average and recorded 13 shutouts to earn All-Sectional honors.
Olivia Pohlman, jr., MF, Geneva: The main leader of the midfield for the sectional-winning Vikings, Pohlman finished the season with five goals and four assists to earn All-Sectional honors.
Lorraine Surina, jr., F, St. Francis: The leading scorer for the Spartans, Surina finished with 21 goals and added four assists to lead St. Francis to a third-place finish in Class 2A.
Sophia Wollenberg, jr., MF, St. Charles East: The other side of a potent Saints attack, Wollenberg finished with 21 goals and 15 assists. Finished with the most assists in DuKane Conference play and also earned All-State honors.
Honorable mention
Keira Connolly, jr., MF, St. Charles North
Corrine Faivre, so., D, Kaneland
Ella Howard, sr., D, Geneva
Lauren Korioth, sr., GK, St. Charles North
Ali Kowall, sr., D, Burlington Central
Kenzie Lorkowski, sr., GK, Burlington Central
Lilly Margewich, jr., D, St. Charles East
Bella Matty, sr., F, Aurora Central Catholic
Taylor Mills, so., F, Kaneland
Kaitlin Nudera, sr., F, St. Charles North
Claire Reeve, jr., F, Geneva
Madi Shanahan, so., F, St. Charles North
Georgia Smith, so., D, St. Charles East
Qori Strotkamp, so., MF, St. Charles East
Emma Wecker, sr., F, Batavia