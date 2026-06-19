Organizers: ‘Amazing things’ planned for July 4 Reagan Run in Dixon

Here's a look at the Reagan Run 5K route. The run will be July 4 in Dixon. (Photo provided by the Reagan Run 5K Committee)

The excitement continues to build for the Reagan Run 5K happening July 4 in Dixon.

We are celebrating some amazing things happening within the RR5K this year and perfect additions to an already exciting morning. July 4 is not only the run; it happens to be the 250th anniversary of America.

That means the national anthem performed by the Dixon Honors Choir at the starting line will hit a little different this year.

We have the great addition to the Dixon area - the newly built pedestrian bridge. The official opening ceremony happens that afternoon. Although that morning, over 1,500 people will get to experience crossing our town’s beautiful new path.

The RR5K changed the direction of the finish line last year. And we loved it so much, we are keeping that again this year. Spectators can come out and line Highland Avenue from Sixth Street to Haymarket Square to cheer the runners coming down the sloping hill to the finish line.

Some of our standard pieces of the course will still be there – the start at the Ronald Reagan Boyhood Home, the viewing of the flag displayed by the Dixon Fire Department, and the petunias hanging throughout downtown and along the Peoria Avenue Bridge.

Things are shaping up to be an exciting and fun-filled morning on July 4.

Make sure to come out and join us! Spectators are welcome.

And registration is open by going to reaganrun.com. Also make sure to follow us on facebook at Reagan Run 5K for some funny reels and lots of great race-day information.

We can’t wait to see you there!

The Reagan Run 5K Committee