Grundy Bank’s Lip Sync Raises $2,500 for Charity

Grundy Bank’s first-ever Lip Sync Battle for Charity packed the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Downtown Morris on June 12 with a capacity crowd, raising nearly $2,500 for six local nonprofits in a single afternoon.

The event drew community members to support six participating organizations serving Grundy County and surrounding areas. Direct fundraising brought in $1,927.53, and the Grundy Bank Caring Committee added $500, for a total of $2,427.53.

Illinois Valley Industries’ “Glitter and Groove” team won the audience-choice award for best performance with their rendition of “ABC” by The Jackson 5. Team members Luis Alcarese and Rebecca Lamango received a trophy and a $250 donation from the bank’s Caring Committee.

Rebecca Lamango and Luis Alcarese of Illinois Valley Industries accept a trophy and $250 donation from Ava Terry, Marketing Director of Grundy Bank, after their team "Glitter and Groove" won the audience-choice award at Grundy Bank's first Lip Sync Battle for Charity on June 12 at the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Downtown Morris. (Photo Provided By Grundy Bank)

Dakota’s Legacy—The Dakota Welch Memorial Fund raised the most money. Team members Lainey Moskalik and Hailee Evans, performing as “MCHS Queens,” collected $811 and also received a $250 donation.

Hailee Evans and Lainey Moskalik of Morris Community High School accept a $250 donation from Ava Terry, Marketing Director of Grundy Bank, after their team "MCHS Queens" raised $811 at Grundy Bank's first Lip Sync Battle for Charity on June 12 at the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Downtown Morris. (Photo Provided By Grundy Bank)

“We’re incredibly grateful to all the participating nonprofits, performers, attendees, and the Fraternal Order of Eagles for helping make this event such a success,” said Ava Terry, Marketing Director of Grundy Bank. “We also extend a special thank you to Rielly Sanders for hosting the event and bringing incredible energy throughout the afternoon.”

The six participating teams and their fundraising totals:

• Illinois Valley Industries’ “Glitter and Groove” — $222.15

• We Care of Grundy County — $82.51

• Dakota’s Legacy—The Dakota Welch Memorial Fund — $811.00

• YMCA Scholarship Fund — $161.87

• Rotaract Club of Morris — $219.00

• Grundy Area PADS — $431.00