Grundy Bank’s Lip Sync Raises $2,500 for Charity

Grundy Bank’s first-ever Lip Sync Battle for Charity packed the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Downtown Morris on June 12 with a capacity crowd, raising nearly $2,500 for six local nonprofits in a single afternoon.
The event drew community members to support six participating organizations serving Grundy County and surrounding areas. Direct fundraising brought in $1,927.53, and the Grundy Bank Caring Committee added $500, for a total of $2,427.53.
Illinois Valley Industries’ “Glitter and Groove” team won the audience-choice award for best performance with their rendition of “ABC” by The Jackson 5. Team members Luis Alcarese and Rebecca Lamango received a trophy and a $250 donation from the bank’s Caring Committee.
Dakota’s Legacy—The Dakota Welch Memorial Fund raised the most money. Team members Lainey Moskalik and Hailee Evans, performing as “MCHS Queens,” collected $811 and also received a $250 donation.
“We’re incredibly grateful to all the participating nonprofits, performers, attendees, and the Fraternal Order of Eagles for helping make this event such a success,” said Ava Terry, Marketing Director of Grundy Bank. “We also extend a special thank you to Rielly Sanders for hosting the event and bringing incredible energy throughout the afternoon.”
The six participating teams and their fundraising totals:
• Illinois Valley Industries’ “Glitter and Groove” — $222.15
• We Care of Grundy County — $82.51
• Dakota’s Legacy—The Dakota Welch Memorial Fund — $811.00
• YMCA Scholarship Fund — $161.87
• Rotaract Club of Morris — $219.00
• Grundy Area PADS — $431.00