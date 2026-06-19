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Kendall County Now

Yorkville police say suspect in custody following home invasion

(file photo) The Yorkville Police Department assisted a local agency on June 16 regarding an alleged recent home invasion and aggravated battery incident.

By Joey Weslo

The Yorkville Police Department said a person was taken into custody without incident following a recent alleged home invasion and aggravated battery.

The police responded around 6:42 a.m. on Tuesday after being contacted by a local area police agency requesting assistance following the an alleged home invasion and aggravated battery, according to a Yorkville police post.

After Yorkville police took the suspect into custody, the suspect was transferred to the originating agency.

The suspect’s identity has not been released nor any charges.

While there was an increased police presence in the area for an extended period of time, the Yorkville police posted that there was no threat to the public.

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Joey Weslo

Joey Weslo

Joey Weslo is a reporter for Shaw Local News Network