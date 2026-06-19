DeKalb church receives thumbs up from city commission to expand

Hillcrest Covenant Church is seen on Monday, June 15, 2026, at 1515 N. First St. in DeKalb. (Megann Horstead)

A local church is one step closer to expanding its facility and parking lot but needs DeKalb City Council approval to proceed.

The Planning and Zoning Commission this week took a close look at a proposal submitted by Hillcrest Covenant Church, 1515 N. First St., for expanding its existing sanctuary and adding religious instruction classrooms, gathering spaces and expanded restrooms.

Tim Suter, a lifelong DeKalb resident and chairperson for Hillcrest Covenant Church, said the need for the project is evident.

“Over the past five years, we’ve experienced remarkable growth,” Suter said. “Our average attendance has more than doubled. Our kids and children’s ministries have grown dramatically. It’s that growth that has created the need for the project that we bring before you tonight.”

Hillcrest has served the community from its current location along North First Street since 1969. But the church has history dating back almost 150 years.

According to city documents, the church did not need a special use permit to occupy its existing space when it was constructed in the late 1960s. It has since come into compliance with the city’s updated regulations.

Commissioner Jerry Wright questioned if the expansion will require project leaders to close the church temporarily.

Dave Fellers, of Hillcrest Covenant Church, said no, it won’t.

“We will do it in phases in such a way that they’ll still be able to do services on Sundays and it won’t affect their programs,” Fellers said.

City staff said the petitioner’s request for a special use will be compatible with the surrounding area.

Ensuring the church blends in with the character of the neighborhood is important to the congregation, Suter said.

Hillcrest Covenant Church has enlisted Risepointe to perform architectural services for the project.

“Our desire is to make room for our growth while being a good neighbor along the way,” he said. “Risepointe, our architects, have been very intentional with their design to ensure that the new part of the building blends nicely with the existing structure and is tucked discreetly off the backside of the building.”

City staff recommended that the commission support the petitioner’s request.

Suter said the church’s intentions are simple.

“It’s important to note that the project does not change the nature of the way that we use the facility,” Suter said. “It simply allows us to better accommodate the ministries and activities that are already taking place at the church.”

Ultimately, the commission voted 3-0-1 in support of the petitioner’s request with the condition that the lighting to be installed prevent glare on adjoining properties. Commissioner Scott Sisler abstained from the vote. The City Council will have the final say on the matter.

Fellers said the goal is to get the church enclosed by spring 2027 and almost ready to be fully occupied again.