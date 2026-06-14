St. Charles Park District: New series focuses on kids and cooking at Primrose Farm

Farm-fresh meals. Check. Quality time with the kids. Check. Learning important new skills. Big check.

A new partnership between the St. Charles Park District and Geneva-based The Garden Plate is ticking all the boxes with its new series at Primrose Farm this summer.

The Garden Plate Cooking Series is a chance for kids ages 3 to 12 to whip up delicious culinary creations in offerings led by registered dieticians.

“The Garden Plate Cooking Program has a mission to inspire children and families to learn how to cook simple and delicious meals that are nutritious as well,” said Mary Zupke, owner of The Garden Plate.

Programs geared to kids 3 to 5 will take place with an accompanying adult. These include Breakfast for Lunch: Egg bites, chocolate stuffed french toast and more June 15 through Friday, June 19; Tasting Around the World: focusing on French dishes such as crepes and quiches, July 6 through July 10; and Backyard Picnics: Tinfoil meals, s’mores and more Aug. 3 through Aug. 7. Programs will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

“We teach our young chefs life-long skills, invite them to taste new foods and use locally grown produce when possible,” Zupke said. “All participants actively chop, dice, measure, bake and sauté as part of the curriculum.”

Those 6 to 12 will also have the opportunity to get in on the action.

Breakfast for Lunch for older children will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, June 15 through Friday, June 19. Mini Sliders and Ice Cream Sandwiches will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 20. Tasting around the World will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, July 6 through Friday, July 10. Participants will learn how to make Chicken Kabobs and Churros from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, and the program will close out with Backyard Picnic favorites from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3 through Friday, Aug. 7. Classes take place Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

“Research has shown that participation in cooking classes can result in an increased understanding of nutrition and benefits of eating healthy foods,” Zupke said. “We see preschoolers trying homemade falafel, kids biting into homemade tortillas, and young adults with disabilities taking our roasted tomato pasta recipe home to cook with their families.”

Aprons, kids’ knives and cutting boards will be supplied. For more details or to sign up, visit stcparks.org/register.