Geneva Chamber: Swedish Days is nearly upon us

The month everyone has been waiting for is finally here-the official kickoff to the Geneva Chamber’s festival season! Swedish Days is a summer celebration with food, free live music, carnival rides, games and so much more.

When I think of Geneva, I think of Swedish Days.

My first Swedish Days was in 2013, less than a year after I moved to Batavia. My parents and I have made it a tradition to go every year since then. Even last year when I had a vacation planned during most of the festival, we still made it work for me to go one day.

As someone who is always looking for the greatest bargain, the sidewalk sales and special promotions the merchants host entice us enough to visit downtown during the five days.

But then, once me and my mom get our shopping done (Thanks dad or supporting our shopping addiction – you know you also love finding something at a discount), the fun really begins.

Some of my greatest memories I have include rocking out to the live entertainment. I’ve sat down in lawn chairs on the Courthouse lawn, and I’ve danced in the street. No matter how I’m enjoying the music, it’s always a blast.

This year, the Geneva Chamber of Commerce has exciting themed nights planned. Wear your best 70’s or 80’s outfit at 7 p.m. on Thursday to enter a contest for prizes, have fun tossing beach balls in the crowd at 7 p.m. on Friday and light up the night with foam glow sticks at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Attending Swedish Days may look a little different for me this year, but I’m grateful I am able to help plan the fun that has meant so much to me over the years.

Don’t forget to register for the 5K Swedish Lopp and/or Kids Dash https://www.raceroster.com/events/2026/115777/swedish-days-lopp! The races are on Saturday, June 27 at Gunnar Anderson Forest Preserve, 719 St. Batavia Ave. The 5K starts at 7:30 a.m. and the Dash is at 9 a.m. for those 10 and under.

For a complete list of all events, merchant deals, festival hours and fun planned for the 76th Anniversary of Swedish Days, visit the chamber website at https://www.genevachamber.com/events/swedish-days.

• Elisa Reamer is communications coordinator for the Geneva Chamber of Commerce.