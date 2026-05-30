Hannah Wulf pitches St. Charles East softball to sectional title; Geneva, St. Charles N baseball win regionals

Softball

St. Charles East 1, Fremd 0

Hannah Wulf tossed a one-hitter with eight strikeouts, powering the Saints to the championship of the Class 4A Bartlett Sectional.

The Saints (31-8) scored the game’s only run in the fifth as Beers singled with one out and scored when Majkszak reached on an error with two out.

St. Charles East plays Marist in a supersectional Monday in Rosemont.

Baseball

Geneva 5, Burlington Central 3

Noah Hallahan struck out nine and allowed a run on six hits over five innings and Blake Kopec struck out five in two innings of relief as the Vikings won the Class 3A Burlington Central Regional title.

Aidan Hall was 2 for 3 with a run scored and an RBI, as was Tate Beran, who also had a double, for Geneva (30-7). Koertgen homered and Kotwicka had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs for Burlington Central (16-19-2).

St. Charles North 3, South Elgin 2

Ben Auer struck out seven over five innings, allowing one run on five hits, and had three hits and two RBIs at the plate as the North Stars (24-12-1) won the Class 4A St. Charles North Regional title. Tyler Gleason had two hits and Reed Raczka scored two runs.

Bartlett 3, Batavia 2

Vince Yario was hit by a pitch with two outs in the bottom of the 11th as the third-seeded Hawks won a thriller over 11th-seeded Batavia in the Class 4A Bartlett Regional final.

Batavia (13-21-1) took a 2-0 lead in the top of the seventh on Brennon Zeng’s two-out, two-run double. But Bartlett (25-10) scored two in the bottom half, the tying run coming in when Brandon Pelz was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and two out to score Yario.