St. Charles Park District: Serving up a love for tennis

From the first time picking up a racket to leveling up one’s game, the St. Charles Park District has designed a tennis program that will serve up a win when it comes to helping today’s youth develop a love for the game.

“Young people can discover they thrive as individuals in the sport,” said Dan Charak, supervisor of Raquet Sports and Wellness for the St. Charles Park District.

Charak said it’s never too early to build an understanding and enjoyment for tennis. The St. Charles Park District offers instructional programs for children starting at age 4, to teach the basics of the game.

“We’d love to get their interest at a young age and then help them to keep progressing,” Charak said.

While age is a consideration for tennis skills, the park district has designed a program and process that allows each youth participant to find the right level. The park district’s pros take the time to review each participant. The program is designed to help participants continue building skills and progress in the sport. To simplify the process, the park district has broken the classes down by colors for the earliest of learners and then into beginner, intermediate and ready for match play.

“We have the tennis pros evaluate pre and post-skill lessons,” Charak explained. “This helps us to make sure the participant is placed at the appropriate level and it’s great for parents to understand what they are working on for that level.”

Working on skills helps build a strong foundation and confidence as well.

While most children start with sports like soccer and baseball, Charak said tennis is a great sport to build agility, hand-eye coordination and it offers fun and competition for every level. It can be great sport on its own, or in addition to other sports.

While many schools introduce racquet sports in the elementary years, Charak admits he didn’t pick up a tennis racquet until midway through high school. He had always been athletic and loved playing sports and when he tried tennis, he discovered a natural talent.

With coaching and support, he was able to play for his high school tennis team and went on to earn a scholarship to Elgin Community College to continue playing tennis as he worked toward earning a degree.

“I loved it,” Charak said. “Tennis is an individual sport and it’s a team sport.”

The park district offers High School Hit, a program June 22 to July 30 for those ages 13 to 18 to focus on skills, competitive play and fun on the courts. The park district also offers private lessons for youth and adults.

“Private lessons can be a great idea for those trying to master a specific level,” Charak said.

This summer, the park district will bring back its Singles Round Robin Tournament Saturday, July 25 at the St. Charles East High School courts. Youth ages 12 to 15 can register for the tournament and enjoy some matches.

Tennis is a lifestyle sport that can be enjoyed by all ages. While pickleball may be gaining in popularity, Charak said tennis continues to offer players of all ages a chance to build great skills and develop a love for the sport.

• Melissa Rubalcaba Riske writes for the St. Charles Park District.