Here are five storylines to watch for Kane County area athletes at the IHSA state boys track meet

Geneva’s Bennett Konkey wins the 100-meter dash at the IHSA Class 3A boys Track & Field Sectional Championships at Lake Park High School in Roselle on Friday, May 22, 2026. (John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald./John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.)

The IHSA boys track and field state meet is this weekend on the campus of Eastern Illinois in Charleston. Class 1A preliminaries are scheduled for Thursday, Class 2A and Class 3A prelims Friday, with the finals in all three classes set for Saturday.

Here are five storylines to watch for Kane County area athletes this weekend:

Bennett Konkey looking to make history

There hasn’t been a better resurgence story in the state than Geneva junior Bennett Konkey.

The junior has qualified for state in the 100 meters as a freshman and the 4x100 relay as a sophomore. But this season, he’s primed to do much more than that.

Konkey enters the state meet as the top seed in the Class 3A 200 (21.01) and the second-fastest seed in the 100 (10.42). He also anchored the 4x100 to the fifth-fastest seed in the sectional rounds (41.61).

Konkey currently holds the state’s best time in the 100 (10.25) and the 200 (21.00), with his 100 time currently being under the state meet record of 10.31, albeit in wind-legal conditions.

Geneva enters the state meet never having an individual state champion in boys track and field. Could Konkey become the first?

Revenge for Aurora Central Catholic

Last time Aurora Central Catholic’s 4x800 relay team made the trip to Charleston, it ended in heartbreak.

The Chargers managed to make it to the finals in the event, but an 8:05.71 in their last race of the season resulted in a 10th-place finish at state, making them the first team off the podium.

This time around, it’s clear the Chargers want to get on the podium.

The team of Jack Swiatek, Ben Bohr, Giovannie Gutierrez and John Reinbold enter the state meet with the fastest seed time in Class 2A, running a 7:52.90 at sectionals. They also hold the fastest time in Class 2A, running a season-best 7:50.93 at the Kane County Meet.

Of the four runners, only Gutierrez wasn’t on the relay team a season ago. A win would also be the Chargers’ first state title in a relay since 1979.

Can Kaneland’s sprint relays make waves in 2A?

After running in Class 3A over the past two seasons, Kaneland has made the jump back down to Class 2A this season.

And with its return, the sprint relays are looking to take full advantage.

The Knights and the relay team of Colton VanDyke, Noah Cornell, Jackson Boryc and Ben Karl enter the state meet with the seventh-fastest seed in both the 4x100 (42.60) and the 4x200 (1:28.45). The Knights also hold the 16th seed in the 4x400 (3:26.87).

Despite the seed times, the Knights have run faster throughout the season, with their 4x200 team running a 1:27.58 at the Kane County meet, which is second among all Class 2A teams.

Can a St. Charles school make a mid-distance relay final?

Since St. Charles North and St. Charles East split into two schools all the way back in 2000, 11 different relay teams have earned All-State honors between the two schools, with the Saints having seven and the North Stars with four.

St. Charles North’s 4x800 and St. Charles East’s 4x400 relay teams will be looking to add to those totals at the state meet.

For the North Stars, the team of Christian Enger, Logan Hitchings, Lucas Reed and Matthew Russell enter the event with the fifth-fastest seed time in Class 3A after running a 7:50.20 at sectionals. An All-State performance would be the team’s first podium finish in the event since 2008, when they won the AA title.

It’ll be a little closer of a call for the Saints, with the team of Leo Bolsoni, Sam Wollak, Peter VanLue and Michael Wilson entering the meet running a 3:20.26, the seventh-fastest seed time in Class 3A. It would mark the first time medaling in the relay since taking sixth back in 2012.

Will a Kane County thrower get onto the podium?

The throwing prowess in Kane County has always been some of the best in the state. But will it show at the state meet?

Batavia senior and Michigan State commit Gavin Pecor will look to get back on the podium after finishing seventh at state a season ago. He’s currently seeded 19th in the shot put and 29th in the discus.

In the shot put, St. Charles North senior Cooper Kowalczyk currently holds the best chance of getting on the podium after throwing a personal-best 18.52 meters at the sectional meet, which was enough to earn him the seventh seed in Class 3A.

In the discus, Geneva senior Lex Griffith holds the top seed after throwing 51.46 meters at sectional, which was good enough for 11th-best marks in the state. He’s thrown 53.09 meters this season, a mark only topped by St. Charles North’s Lucas Tenbrock (53.35 meters) for best marks in the county.