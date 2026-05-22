Sugar Grove man pleads guilty to hit-and-run killing 69-year-old woman out walking her dog

A Sugar Grove man pleaded guilty to a hit-and-run that killed a 69-year-old Sugar Grove woman in 2024.

Marc Wiskur, 47, pleaded guilty to the felony offense of leaving the scene of an accident involving death, according to a news release from Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser’s office.

Wiskur will be sentenced by Kane County Judge David Kliment during his next court appearance on Aug. 6. The case against Wiskur was presented by Assistant State’s Attorneys Eric Leafblad and Ruth Walstra.

Wiskur’s vehicle struck Elaine Zielke while she was walking her dog in the area of 1900 Fay’s Lane on the evening of Oct. 12, 2024. Zielke later died from her injuries at a hospital in Aurora.

Following a months-long investigation, a grand jury returned an indictment charging Wiskur with failing to remain at the scene of an accident when he knew that the accident involved death or injury to another person.

Wiskur turned himself into police the same day a warrant was issued for his arrest.