Waltham Elementary announces honor rolls for third trimester

Waltham Elementary School District issued its honor and high honor rolls for the third trimester of the 2025-26 school year.
HIGH HONOR ROLL
EIGHTH GRADE
Marley Bird, Preslee Harmon, Kenlee Heider, Quinn Krug, Jace Mathieu, Evelina Pappas, Liam Pearce, Lily Schneider, Bailey Sereno, and Gemma Sobkowiak
SEVENTH GRADE
Brynlen Bock, Alba Cresto, Nik Dimitrijevich, Payton Etscheid, Cassidy Galvan, Selma Khouaja, Evie Schneider, Evelyn Sereno, and Landon Trovero
SIXTH GRADE
Stella Addis, Parker Blair, Claire Bliss, Lexa Bray, Ashton Caruso, Brody Caruso, Chloe Cherveny, Greta Conroy, Aubrey DeSerf, Keira Faupl, Oakley Gander, Anastasia Grubar, Zaina Harp, Declan Jean, Kaci Kays, Brady Mathieu, Braeden Moell, Anastasia Nichols, Everly Sobin, Alexciena Vessell, Peter Villareal, and Bobby Villareal
HONOR ROLL
EIGHTH GRADE
Gavin Conroy, Jake Edwall, Alexander Green, Brady Holland, Hadley Keylard, Grayson Pawlak, Bailey Schweickert, Dwayne Starr, and Mazzy Withey
SEVENTH GRADE
Jude Edwall, Oliver Hicks, and Blaze Moriarity
SIXTH GRADE
Abby Brown, Austin Martin, Tyler Mitchell, Kaden Mrowicki, Yarely Santacruz, Nathan Schramm, and Olivia Villarreal