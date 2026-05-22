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Waltham Elementary announces honor rolls for third trimester

Sixth through eighth graders recognized for academic achievement

An aerial view of Waltham School on Thursday, March 27, 2025 in Utica. The area where the mobile classrooms are is the proposed expansion for the school if the referendum passes on Election day.

Waltham Elementary School District issued its honor and high honor rolls for the third trimester of the 2025-26 school year. (Scott Anderson)

By Tom Collins

Waltham Elementary School District issued its honor and high honor rolls for the third trimester of the 2025-26 school year.

HIGH HONOR ROLL

EIGHTH GRADE

Marley Bird, Preslee Harmon, Kenlee Heider, Quinn Krug, Jace Mathieu, Evelina Pappas, Liam Pearce, Lily Schneider, Bailey Sereno, and Gemma Sobkowiak

SEVENTH GRADE

Brynlen Bock, Alba Cresto, Nik Dimitrijevich, Payton Etscheid, Cassidy Galvan, Selma Khouaja, Evie Schneider, Evelyn Sereno, and Landon Trovero

SIXTH GRADE

Stella Addis, Parker Blair, Claire Bliss, Lexa Bray, Ashton Caruso, Brody Caruso, Chloe Cherveny, Greta Conroy, Aubrey DeSerf, Keira Faupl, Oakley Gander, Anastasia Grubar, Zaina Harp, Declan Jean, Kaci Kays, Brady Mathieu, Braeden Moell, Anastasia Nichols, Everly Sobin, Alexciena Vessell, Peter Villareal, and Bobby Villareal

HONOR ROLL

EIGHTH GRADE

Gavin Conroy, Jake Edwall, Alexander Green, Brady Holland, Hadley Keylard, Grayson Pawlak, Bailey Schweickert, Dwayne Starr, and Mazzy Withey

SEVENTH GRADE

Jude Edwall, Oliver Hicks, and Blaze Moriarity

SIXTH GRADE

Abby Brown, Austin Martin, Tyler Mitchell, Kaden Mrowicki, Yarely Santacruz, Nathan Schramm, and Olivia Villarreal

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Tom Collins

Tom Collins

Tom Collins covers criminal justice in La Salle County.